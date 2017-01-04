KPD Officer Allegedly Punched Doctor in Dispute Over Wife

A Kenosha Police officer arrested while on duty Sunday made his initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of battery and misconduct in public office. According to statements made an court, a physician at Kenosha Hospital told police he had been “seeing” the suspect’s wife for about a month. The doctor was meeting the woman outside Kenosha Hospital about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when West pulled up in his squad car. The complaint states that West attacked the victim, punching him several times and then swerving at him with his squad car. West spent the weekend in Racine County Jail but has been released on a signature bond. He joined the Kenosha Police Department in 2013 and is currently on administrative leave. The department is conducting its own internal investigation into the matter.