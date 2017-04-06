Kreuser Delivers the State of the County

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser says the State of the County is…sweet. Kreuser delivered his annual State of the County speech yesterday saying that the county is in a sweet spot economically. He touted the 1,500 new jobs and 168-million dollars in private investment last year that came from the county’s High Impact Fund. He also reported that the county is in great financial shape which helps in attracting new development such as Haribo’s future facility which is expected to create 400 jobs by 2020. Kreuser says the county is committed to working with the city to help first time drug offenders get the help they need. Also roadways will be a staple of the county’s future plans with expansions planned for Highways, 50, S, and further down the road, Highway 158.