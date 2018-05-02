Kreuser Delivers State of the County

KENOSHA,WI–Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser delivered his annual State of the County Speech. Kreuser said that he ran short of the words necessary to describe the county right now.

He pointed out that Kenosha has record low unemployment and booming businesses. He also emphasized that the county government is committed to its citizens with high quality programs, including those aimed at mental health and fighting addiction.

Kreuser noted that the county is fiscally healthy and has a top bond rating.

The new activities at the county parks were also celebrated in the speech.