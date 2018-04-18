KTEC Students Sing in WLIP Studio East! By Pete Serzant | Apr 18, 2018 @ 6:09 PM Watch as students from Kenosha School of Technology perform two songs from their upcoming show, Mulan Jr. Performances are on April 26 & 27 at 6:30 PM and on April 28th at 2 PM. RELATED CONTENT New Podcast: Wake Up Kenosha plays “Headline: Truth or Trash” WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/18/18 Alleged Attacker Offered Plea Deal Health Center CEO Resigns New Haribo Facility Could Be Built This Year Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92