KUSD to Address Dress Code in Work Session

The Kenosha Unified School District is expected to hold a work session next month that will deal with the district’s dress code. School Board President Tamarra Coleman said at last night’s meeting that option was the one favored by several board members after parents and students have decried the policy. Complaints have included the requirements that girls have to have their shoulders covered as well as the not allowing tightly fitting pants-such as yoga pants or leggings-unless covered by a dress or skirt. The critics also say that the dress code unfairly targets girls without the similar restrictions on boys. Some have gone so far as to say it’s tantamount to body shaming. There’s no word on the exact date of the session, but when it happens it will be open to the public.