KUSD Appeals Whitaker Case To Supreme Court

Kenosha Unified is appealing the ruling in the Ash Whitaker case to the U.S. Supreme Court. A federal appeals court ruled last month that the transgender student’s rights were violated by the district when he was not allowed to use the boys bathroom. The district is seeking clarity once and for all on the case even though Whitaker graduated from Tremper High School this year. The official appeal will be filed for consideration to the Court by August. The court will then decide if it will hear the case.