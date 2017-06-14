KUSD Board Approves Raise For Teachers
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 14, 2017 @ 6:54 AM

Kenosha Unified is giving its teachers a raise. The school board approved three point two million dollars worth of pay increases to teachers based on their education level. Individual teachers can expect anywhere from a 1.36 percent raise to 2-point-4 percent. Additional increases will be negotiated between the district and the Kenosha Education Association based on the Consumer Price Index. Earlier this year the board approved 3-point-4 million dollars for the pay increases and this plan comes within 10-thousand dollars of that total.

Related Content

Charges Filed for Shots Fired Incident
Dems Introduce Healthcare Proposal
Road Funding Compromise Could Be on the Way
Police Seek Hit and Run Driver
Woman Charged With Keeping a Place of Prostitution
Watchdog Groups Decry Voter Fraud Investigation
Comments