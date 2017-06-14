KUSD Board Approves Raise For Teachers

Kenosha Unified is giving its teachers a raise. The school board approved three point two million dollars worth of pay increases to teachers based on their education level. Individual teachers can expect anywhere from a 1.36 percent raise to 2-point-4 percent. Additional increases will be negotiated between the district and the Kenosha Education Association based on the Consumer Price Index. Earlier this year the board approved 3-point-4 million dollars for the pay increases and this plan comes within 10-thousand dollars of that total.