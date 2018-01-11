KUSD Board Ballot Set

The candidates for the Kenosha Unified School Board are set. There are three open seats and only one incumbent-Mike Falkofske- is running for reelection. That means there will be at least two new members of the board. Also on the ballot is Todd Battle, who is current president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Tom Duncan who is VP AND C.O.O of United Hospital System-Frodtert South, and Mary Braun Modder, who is a retired teacher, and co-owner of the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times publication. The top three vote getters will be on the board, and there will be no primary. Current School Board President Tamarra Coleman is not running for reelection, neither is longtime member Mary Snyder. The spring election is on Tuesday April 3rd.