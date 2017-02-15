KUSD Discusses New Layoff Policy For Teachers

The Kenosha Unified School District is considering a new policy for if and when the time comes to layoff teachers. An ad hoc committee considered a measure that would consider factors such as quality of service and contribution beyond the classroom, adaptability to other assignments, evidence of professional growth, as well as specialized or advanced training, and evidence of effectiveness in teaching when determining layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made by seniority alone but Act 10 led to that rule being changed, requiring the district to have its own specific policy. The plan would also allow teachers who feel they’ve been treated unfairly in the layoff process to redress grievances. No layoffs are currently in the offing and this proposal could change before final approval.