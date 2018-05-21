KUSD Makes Requests for Additional Safety Measures

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Unified School District has submitted its proposal for upgraded school safety measures. The request comes after Governor Scott Walker and the State Legislature made $100 million available for school safety in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fl on February 14th.

The district’s funding request includes the following upgrades: Protective film on main entrances and classroom entrance glass at all KUSD buildings, staff training for Trauma Informed Care and Non-violent Crisis Intervention, additional staff for performing school safety assessments, and the replacement of video intercom systems at the main entrances at every school. They’re also asking for the addition of flashing blue lights, and a shotspotter system to the existing Informacast Alert System.

In a statement, KUSD Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said that “Many of the innovative safety tools we currently have in place align…in an effort to provide the safest learning and working environment possible for our students and staff.”