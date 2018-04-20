KUSD Music Program Receives National Recognition

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified’s music program has received national recognition. The NAMM Foundation has honored KUSD with its Best Communities for Music Education designation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The designation is given to districts that can demonstrate its achievements in both music education and the availability of that education to all students.

Tanya Ruder, the Chief Communications Officer for KUSD, says that Unified officials had to answer detailed questions about the music program, including funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and community support.

Founded in 2006, the NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

Only 583 districts across the county were honored on this year’s Best Communities List.

You can read more about the award and see the complete list here.