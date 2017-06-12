Kenosha Unified School District has a new proposed salary structure for its employees, which may be voted on as early as tomorrow. Details of the plan are not yet known. The new structure was developed by Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis and committee of teachers, administrators, and a strategic planning committee member. The school board will consider the matter at its meeting tomorrow night at the Educational Support Center. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.
KUSD To Propose New Salary Structure
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 6:19 AM