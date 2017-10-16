KUSD To Receive More In Aid Than Anticipated

Kenosha Unified will received over 4-point-5 million dollars less in state aid this school year than last. However, that’s less of a decrease than anticipated so the district’s proposed tax levy has also gone down. Earlier the district proposed a tax levy increase of 76.5 million dollars, now that number is closer to 73-point-6 million dollars. The mill rate is now proposed at less than 1 percent. That comes out to about 17 less cents on this year’s tax bill for every 1-thousand dollars of assessed value. In addition the district will receive 1-point-7 million dollars in high poverty aid which will help offset the tax bill.