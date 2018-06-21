KUSD Receives Grant to Aid Disabled Students

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified School District has received a grant to help students with disabilities transition into adult life. The Department of Public Instruction awarded a $30,000 grant to KUSD as part of the Transition Readiness Grant Program. The program will eventually give out $1.5 million to districts around the state.

KUSD Spokesperson Tanya Ruder says that the district will partner will local colleges and other organizations to assist disabled students to transition after high school. Under the Career Pathways with Community Partners Initiative 8-10 students will take part in a nursing assistant training program in conjunction with Gateway Technical College, and Froedtert South beginning early next year.

In all 37 districts statewide will benefit from the DPI grant money.