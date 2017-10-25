KUSD Students Speak Out Against Dress Code

Several KUSD students spoke during last night’s school board meeting, expressing their frustration with the district’s dress code. Three students addressed their concerns before the board, saying that the code is more directed-or at least enforced against female students. At the center of the controversy is the banning of leggings and yoga pants being worn as bottoms, as the code says they must be covered by another article of clothing such as a dress or skirt. Also shoulders must be covered at all times. Students can be sent home to change or made to cover up if they are determined to be in violation of the dress code. There did seem to be some board members open to addressing the dress code but no official action was taken.