KUSD Tax Levy to Increase By $3.5 Million

Kenosha Unified’s tax levy will go up next year. The increase is worth 3 and a half million dollars or about 4 percent more than this year. In all the tax levy is 90-point-7 million dollars. Over 73 million dollars of that is going to the general fund, another almost 16 million dollars goes towards the district’s debt, and another 1-point-5 million supports community organizations like the Senior Center. The increase is due in part to the district receiving 3 million dollars less in state aid than this year.