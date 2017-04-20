KYF Developer Gets More Money From City

The developer which is turning the old KYF building into apartments will receive more money from the city. The city council tied 7-7 as to whether to allow for 300-thousand more dollars to go to the project. Mayor John Antaramian cast the rare tiebreaking vote to approve the measure. The project previously got 500-thousand dollars in a Home program loan. Antaramian says his main concern is that something is done with the vacant building. The former KYF on 59th place near Library Park, is supposed to be changed into a 49 unit building with 42 low income units. It is expected to be a 12-point-1 million dollar project once completed.