Labor opposes business-backed bill limiting local government

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Business and labor are clashing over a Republican bill that would prevent local governments from enacting a variety of ordinances related to employment matters.

Proponents argued at a Wednesday public hearing that the measure is needed to create statewide employment standards both for employers and employees. But opponents including labor unions say the changes are anti-worker and undermine local government control.

Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says the bill would help make the state more competitive by having fair, consistent, predictable and uniform employment regulations.

The proposal would prevent local governments from enacting ordinances covering workers’ hours, overtime, benefits, discrimination and wage claims.

The Senate Labor and Regulatory Reform took no immediate action on the measure.