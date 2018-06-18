Lancers Win D4 Girls Soccer State Championship By Pete Serzant | Jun 18, 2018 @ 8:23 AM The St Joe’s Lady Lancers Girls Soccer Team are D4 State Champs as they defeated Cedar Grove Belgium 2-1 on Saturday. They are the first girls soccer team to win a state title in Kenosha County history. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kingfish Lose; Off Day Monday Flaherty, Carpenter help Cardinals shut down Cubs 5-0 Franco HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies hold off Brewers 10-9 Kenosha Kingfish Lose to Rockford St Joe’s Falls to Webster in the State Tournament Cain, Chacin pace Brewers past Cubs 1-0