Large Power Outage in Kenosha

Update 6:45 PM: Crews from American Transmission Company are working on multiple substation and transmission issues at the heart of the power outage in Kenosha. Early estimates say that power could be reported by 7:30 or 8 PM.

Much of the Kenosha suffered a power outage on Wednesday evening. First reports of an outage came in shortly after 5:30 PM as of 6 PM nearly 13,000 customers were without power. The affected area included the northside neighborhoods, downtown Kenosha, the uptown area, and the Carthage College Campus. It was not immediately clear what caused the outage. WLIP will update when more information becomes available.