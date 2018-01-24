The Latest: Assembly OKs bill relaxing rental regulations
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 10:00 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has approved a Republican bill that would limit rental property inspections and make evicting tenants easier.

The chamber approved the bill 58-34 Tuesday. It now goes to the state Senate.

Under the bill, local governments could conduct rental property inspections only in blighted and high-complaint areas. If an inspection doesn’t reveal a violation inspectors couldn’t return to the property for five years. Local governments also would be prohibited from inspecting rental property that’s less than eight years old.

Court-ordered eviction stays for tenants applying for emergency assistance would be limited to 10 days, a landlord or tenant waiver of a violation of a rental contract couldn’t be a defense in an eviction case.

Owners of historic properties would be allowed to make repairs using modern materials and landlords couldn’t discriminate against potential tenants who need emotional-support animals.

Related Content

Paul Ryan Visits Insinkerator in Racine
WE Energies to Shutdown Pleasant Prairie Power Pla...
Tuberculosis Investigation at Kenosha Detention Ce...
Alderman Wants to Eliminate City Admin. Position
Wisconsin corn, soybean crops down, potato crop up...
Final Interviews for Fire Chief on Tuesday
Comments