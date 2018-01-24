The Latest: Assembly OKs bill relaxing rental regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has approved a Republican bill that would limit rental property inspections and make evicting tenants easier.

The chamber approved the bill 58-34 Tuesday. It now goes to the state Senate.

Under the bill, local governments could conduct rental property inspections only in blighted and high-complaint areas. If an inspection doesn’t reveal a violation inspectors couldn’t return to the property for five years. Local governments also would be prohibited from inspecting rental property that’s less than eight years old.

Court-ordered eviction stays for tenants applying for emergency assistance would be limited to 10 days, a landlord or tenant waiver of a violation of a rental contract couldn’t be a defense in an eviction case.

Owners of historic properties would be allowed to make repairs using modern materials and landlords couldn’t discriminate against potential tenants who need emotional-support animals.