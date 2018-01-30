The Latest: Bryce paying to run ad in 3 states

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Democratic opponent Randy Bryce is paying to run a television ad before the State of the Union speech in Wisconsin and two other states.

Advertising Analytics says Bryce is spending $3,000 to run the ad in Wisconsin on MSNBC and CNN. But Bryce is also spending $500 to run it on MSNBC in Seattle and $1,000 in San Francisco.

Bryce’s campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about why he was paying to run the spot outside of Wisconsin.

But Wisconsin Republican Party spokeswoman Alec Zimmerman says Bryce was forgetting Wisconsin voters to court out-of-state donors.

Zimmerman says “Randy Bryce should be ashamed that he’s decided to spend his money on getting to know West Coast liberals instead of voters in the First District.”