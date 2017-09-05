The Latest: Budget committee co-chairs say deal reached

(AP)–Wisconsin Republicans say they have reached a deal on transportation funding that would impose a new fee on electric and hybrid vehicles and borrow around $410 million.

Co-chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee say they plan to complete its work on the budget Tuesday so the Senate and Assembly can take it up later this month.

Rep. John Nygren says he’s disappointed the budget won’t include a long-term funding solution for transportation. And he says any road projects already enumerated will not be delayed.

The proposal up for a committee vote Tuesday will include a new $100 fee for electric vehicles and $75 for hybrid vehicles. That’s on top of the $75 fee all vehicles pay now.

The $410 million in borrowing includes $250 million for Interstate 94 rebuilding between Milwaukee and the Illinois border.