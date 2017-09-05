The Latest: Democrat Gronik defends business record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik is standing by his record as a businessman amid fresh reports of allegations made against him by a former partner.

The lawsuit filed against Gronik in 2012 accused him of fraudulent behavior after he missed hundreds of days of work and still collected a salary. Gronik said he took a leave of absence due to Crohn’s disease. He says it flared up due to mold in a home he bought.

Gronik said in a statement Tuesday that he stepped away from his business “to stand up for my family and for the things I believe in.” He says he would do the same thing as governor.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on details of the lawsuit Tuesday.