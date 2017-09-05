The Latest: Democrat Gronik defends business record
By Pete Serzant
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 5:22 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik is standing by his record as a businessman amid fresh reports of allegations made against him by a former partner.

The lawsuit filed against Gronik in 2012 accused him of fraudulent behavior after he missed hundreds of days of work and still collected a salary. Gronik said he took a leave of absence due to Crohn’s disease. He says it flared up due to mold in a home he bought.

Gronik said in a statement Tuesday that he stepped away from his business “to stand up for my family and for the things I believe in.” He says he would do the same thing as governor.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on details of the lawsuit Tuesday.

Related Content

WE Energies Combats Two Different Outages Tuesday ...
Federal Judge Grants Supervised Release for Kenosh...
Man Facing Charges for Weekend Attack
Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.1 percent
Solen Will Not Challenge Ryan in 2018
Cooks Named McDonalds All American
Comments