The Latest: Democrats say Walker will avoid issues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —Democrats say Gov. Scott Walker will attempt to cover up his failures in his State of the State speech by embracing their ideas that have been ignored for years.

Walker is slated to deliver his speech Wednesday. He said in tweets previewing the speech that he’ll tout the state’s record-low unemployment, elimination of the state portion of the property tax and his call to require insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says Walker won’t talk about his failure to enact a long-term solution to fix the state’s roads or past cuts to K-12 education.

Hintz says Walker is embracing issues championed by Democrats for years because he’s facing re-election in November.