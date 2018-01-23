The Latest: Fitzgerald says Ethics, Elections heads are out

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says administrators of the Elections and Ethics are no longer state employees after the Senate voted to reject their confirmation.

Fitzgerald said Tuesday that Michael Haas at Elections and Brian Bell at Ethics had their state computer access shut down and they are no longer on the payroll.

Both commissions are meeting later this week to discuss next steps, including appointing interim directors.

Fitzgerald says he hopes Republican appointees on the bipartisan commissions would vote against naming either Bell or Haas to those spots. But if they were appointed as interim directors, Fitzgerald wouldn’t say whether he would pursue legal action.

Fitzgerald says he’s also looking at reclassifying jobs at the commissions to force out others who worked for the previous Government Accountability Board.