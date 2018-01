The pedestrian who was hit on Tuesday night has died from his injuries. The accident happened at 5:45 PM on 60th St and 32nd Ave. the According to the Kenosha Police Department the 58 year old was “unsafely” crossing the street when he was hit by a 23 year old female driver. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver cooperated with authorities was only cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.