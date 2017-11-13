The Latest: Republicans criticize Mitchell over Act 10

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —The Wisconsin Republican Party is criticizing the latest Democratic candidate to get into the governor’s race over his opposition to the Act 10 collective bargaining law.

Wisconsin firefighters union leader Mahlon Mitchell launched his candidacy on Monday. He is vying to become the state’s first African American governor.

Mitchell was outspoken against Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal in 2011 that effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers. It did not apply to police and firefighters.

Mitchell also ran for lieutenant governor in the 2012 recall but was defeated.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says Mitchell went to “extreme lengths to protect big government special interests during the recall” and now he’s “doubling down on the failed policies of yesterday.”

Mitchell is joining a crowded Democratic field of candidates. The primary is Aug. 14.