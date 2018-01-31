The Latest: Search for new elections chief tabled again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the state Elections Commission’s deliberations on whether to launch a search for a new adminstrator (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The state Elections Commission has put off voting on whether to launch a search for a new administrator.

Republicans who control the state Senate refused to confirm current Administrator Michael Haas last week, saying they can’t trust him because he worked for a board that investigated Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign.

Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson proposed replacing Haas and launching a search for a new administrator days after the Senate vote. The commission instead voted to retain Haas and tabled Knudson’s proposal.

Knudson renewed his motion Wednesday but the commission voted 4-2 to table it again, this time until a March 2 meeting. Commission Chairman Mark Thomsen, a Democrat, says everyone needs more time to figure out what to do.

Haas told reporters after the vote that some state agencies aren’t recognizing him as the legitimate administrator, forcing other commission employees to deal with them.