The Latest: Senate committee Oks bill relaxing air rules
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state Senate committee has signed off on a Republican bill that would relax Wisconsin’s air pollution regulations.

The bill would repeal any state air pollution rules that go beyond federal regulations by the end of 2018. The state currently regulates hundreds more pollutants than the federal government.

State regulators could develop new rules that go beyond federal regulations but those regulations would stand for only a decade.

The Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the bill without discussion. The vote clears the way for a full Senate floor vote.

The committee also amended the bill to give regulators three years to repeal the regulations and remove the 10-year duration for new rules.

