The Latest: Sheriff IDs 3 men slain at Wisconsin race track

PARIS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified three Illinois men they say were gang members who were fatally shot at a southern Wisconsin race track.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the victims of Sunday night’s shooting were 30-year-old David L. Watson of Oswego, 30-year-old Khalid R. Howard or Aurora, and 26-year-old Derek K. Edwards of North Aurora.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said Monday the man who killed the three Sunday night is still at large. Beth says investigators have identified the victims as gang members but officials have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The three men were shot point-blank in a concession area in the parking lot of the raceway where some 15,000 people had gathered for a car show and drag race.