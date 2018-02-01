The Latest: Vos says welfare bills promote accountability

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a welfare overhaul package supported by Gov. Scott Walker promotes accountability and personal responsibility.

Vos testified Wednesday at a joint Senate and Assembly public hearing on 10 bills Walker is asking the Legislature to quickly pass.

The bills would increase work requirements for adults on food stamps, impose the work requirement on parents of school-aged children and require a photo ID to use food stamps.

Vos says the measures will help prevent welfare fraud and abuse and get people off of public assistance and into a job.

Opponents argue the bills create new hurdles for people who need public assistance to access the benefits.

The Wisconsin Council of Churches says many of the proposals fail to address the real challenges faced by the unemployed and those seeking better jobs.