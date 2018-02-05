The Latest: Walker calls for Kimberly-Clark tax credits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he wants to increase tax credits to entice consumer products giant Kimberly-Clark to keep its manufacturing facilities open in Neenah and Fox Crossing.

The Dallas-based company said last week it was closing the facilities, resulting in a loss of 600 jobs. Walker said Monday he is asking the Legislature to increase job retention credits from 7 percent to 17 percent, the same level extended to Foxconn Technology Group for its planned display screen factory and campus in southeast Wisconsin.

Walker says retaining Wisconsin companies like Kimberly-Clark is just as important as attracting new businesses to the state.

Democrats have criticized Walker for enacting nearly $3 billion in state tax incentives for the Taiwanese-based Foxconn while not being able to stop Kimberly-Clark from closing the Wisconsin facilities.