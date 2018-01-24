The Latest: Walker Proposes Child Cash Payment

Gov. Scott Walker is calling on Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to join together to quickly pass his priorities for this year, including a $100-per child cash payment to families.

Walker detailed his priorities Wednesday in his eighth State of the State speech. This one comes as Walker is running for re-election to a third term.

Walker announced plans for a $100 per-child rebate that would be paid to households in cash this fall, close to the November election. Walker is challenging the Legislature to pass it so parents will have the money before the fall start of the next school year.

He’s also calling for the Legislature to approve measures designed to stabilize the private health care market and force parents on food stamps to work to get benefits.

Democrats say Gov. Scott Walker is frantically trying to improve his approval ratings with the proposal.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says “Wisconsin residents will not be fooled.”

She says Walker has failed to deliver on his past promises and has misguided priorities. She and Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz say Walker has failed to address the state’s crumbling roads and not done enough to grow the middle class.

But Walker is touting projects like the Foxconn Technology Group’s plans to invest $10 billion on a massive manufacturing facility are signs the state’s economy is strong and growing.