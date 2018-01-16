The Latest: Walker raised $3.7 million over 6 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker raised $3.7 million the last six months of 2017, putting him ahead of his Democratic field of challengers but behind what he did four years ago.

Walker reported his numbers on Tuesday.

In the last six months of 2013, Walker raised $5.1 million for a total of $8.6 million that year. But in 2017 his total raised was $7.1 million.

Seven top tier Democrats who are running against him raised a total of about $2.3 million over the past six months. Collectively they have about $1.1 million cash on hand, while Walker has $4.2 million.

The Democratic primary is in August with the general election in November.