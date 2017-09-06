The Latest: Walker tax cuts for poor to be rejected
By Pete Serzant
|
Sep 6, 2017 @ 6:31 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans plan to reject Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to increase a tax credit more than $20 million for the working poor.

Walker had proposed increasing the benefit for about 130,000 that he had cut in 2011. But the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday planned to vote down his proposal.

Walker had wanted to liberalize Earned Income Tax Credit benefits while also softening penalties under the program for newly married, dual income, couples. He had also called for increasing maximum benefits for low-income workers with one child.

Democrats assailed Walker when he and the Republican-led Legislature voted to cut the EITC in 2011. Walker’s move to increase the benefits had won bipartisan support.

The committee plans to complete work on the budget late Wednesday.

Related Content

Police Officer Waves Preliminary Hearing
Now that the snow is over….
FEMA Won’t Cover Flood Damage
Walker May Ask For Federal Funds For Highway Needs
Alternate Side Parking Begins Wednesday
City May Move Away From Blue Recycling Bags
Comments