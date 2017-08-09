The Latest: Wisconsin Senate leader: Foxconn votes unknown

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn’t know if he has the votes to pass a $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn electronics plant.

Fitzgerald said Wednesday he’s not sure how much support the bill has in the Senate Republican caucus.

His spokeswoman, Myranda Tanck, said in a follow-up email that Fitzgerald hasn’t counted the votes in the caucus. She said he has discussed the bill with members but they’ve been waiting for an analysis from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The bureau released that review Tuesday. Tanck said the caucus plans to meet again on Thursday.

Fitzgerald added that Assembly Republicans have started working on amendments to the package without any Senate input.

Rep. Ed Brooks introduced the first amendment on Wednesday. The bill calls for obtaining a federal match before spending money to rebuild Interstate 94.