Leaders Focused on Healthcare Changes

Wisconsin health care leaders and policy makers are still grappling with trying to understand implications of the fast-moving House Republican health care overhaul bill, while the House Speaker praises the president for his support. Governor Scott Walker’s administration has been working since last week on its own breakdown of what the proposal would mean to the state and the 242,000 people who currently purchase federally subsidized private insurance through the marketplace. Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Julie Lund said yesterday that report which has not been made public was still being finalized. In Washington President Donald Trump visited the House of Representatives in order to muster enough votes to pass the healthcare bill. House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Trump was passionate with House GOP leaders, urging them toward passage. Governor Scott Walker told reporters this week that he believes the bill was “moving in the right direction” by improving benefits for older people. Several analyses have shown that reductions in federal subsidies will force Wisconsin residents buying private insurance to pay more under the GOP plan.