Leaders Oppose Toll Booths in Wisconsin
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 6:27 AM

(AP)–Wisconsin business leaders say a plan to introduce highway tolling to help pay for road work could hurt the economy. Some members of the state’s business lobby and members of the tourism, hospitality and manufacturing sectors told The Wisconsin State Journal that tolls could deter tourists, increase the cost of transporting goods and limit highway access. The response calls into question whether lawmakers will back tolling when some of their powerful and deep-pocketed allies oppose it. The plan would require federal approval because under current law states can only begin tolling in limited forms. A study released by the state Department of Transportation in December estimates the plan would take at least four years to implement and could cost as much as $400 million.

