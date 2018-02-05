Leaky Pipe Leads to Facility Evacuation

67 residents of an assisted living facility had to be evacuated after their building flooded Saturday night. Meadowmere Southport on 85th street and Sheridan Road began flooding from a pipe in the attic connected to the building’s sprinkler system. The water starting leaking at around 6:30 PM and the residents had to find another place to stay. Most stayed with relatives or friends until they were able to return last night. Employees spent the day yesterday drying out the facility so that the residents could return home.