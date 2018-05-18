Lenny’s New Poll Questions are Up! By Pete Serzant | May 18, 2018 @ 8:00 AM The news I LEAST care about is: Stormy Daniels Pete Serzant's birthday Foo foo flavored vodkas Any Kardashian Anything that comes out of Trump's mouth Any celebrity news Russian collusion Royal wedding View Results Loading ... My fav personal vice is: Spaghetti & meatballs Soaky beef Pizza Fried chicken Ice cream Fast cars & loose women Italian food BBQ Bollywood porn Burritos Ice cold cocktail Anime View Results Loading ... Is the Boy King of N. Korea jerking Trump's chain? Yes No View Results Loading ... Will legalizing sports gambling lead to more gambling addiction? Yes No View Results Loading ... Are Trump's policies driving up gas prices? Yes No View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Update: Shooter in custody…Officer among the wounded in school shooting WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/18/18 Sheriff says up to 10 killed in Texas high school shooting WLIP K-Town Rewind 5/18/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 5/18/18 WLIP Sports Round-up 5/18/18