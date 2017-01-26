Lenny’s New Poll Questions Are Posted! Lenny wants to hear from you! What will be the ultimate purpose of a wall on our southern border? TO KEEP ILLEGALS OUT TO WALL OURSELVES IN View Results Loading ... What one thing can you do without? PAY TV THE MORNING WAKE UP CALL W/BILL & PETE NOTHING. I NEED EVERYTHING I HAVE TWITTER MAINSTREAM MEDIA SOCIAL MEDIA TELEVISION DRUG COMMERCIALS SAD PUPPY & KITTY COMMERCIALS FAKE NEWS MEDIA NEGATIVE TYPES TAXES View Results Loading ... Can Trump solve the Chicago gang violence problem? YES NO View Results Loading ... Can Donald Trump make Paul Ryan heel? YES NO View Results Loading ... Related Content Victim Identified in Fatal Crash Kenosha Unified May Drop Tax Levy Man Charged With Child Sexual Assaults City to Raze Several Downtown Buildings Fire Destroys Somers Farm Buildings Hand Recount in Kenosha Aims to Show Integrity Comments Comments
Comments