Lenny’s New Poll Questions Are Posted!

Lenny wants to hear from you!

What will be the ultimate purpose of a wall on our southern border?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

What one thing can you do without?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Can Trump solve the Chicago gang violence problem?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Can Donald Trump make Paul Ryan heel?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Related Content

Victim Identified in Fatal Crash
Kenosha Unified May Drop Tax Levy
Man Charged With Child Sexual Assaults
City to Raze Several Downtown Buildings
Fire Destroys Somers Farm Buildings
Hand Recount in Kenosha Aims to Show Integrity
  • Comments

    Comments