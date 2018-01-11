Lenny’s New Poll Questions Are Up! By Pete Serzant | Jan 11, 2018 @ 3:00 PM The Michael Bell case Needs to be resolved Has gone on too long. Move on! View Results Loading ... Ash Whitaker: Fought the good fight Was just in it for her/himself View Results Loading ... The Mt. Pleasant homeowners: Will win their fight against Foxyconn Will lose their homes to eminent domain View Results Loading ... Should awards shows discourage political speeches? Yes No I don't watch them anyway View Results Loading ... Related Content Some Wisconsin lawmakers must get harassment train... Shooting Reported on Kenosha’s Northside Police Seek Hit and Run Driver UPDATE: Trump claims W. Virginia Fire Destroys Upper Unit of House Democrats Seek to Attract Younger Voters