Lenny's Poll Questions Are Up! By Pete Serzant | Jun 15, 2018 @ 8:00 AM My fav summertime cocktail is: Ice cold beer Iced red wine Margarita Ice cold lemonade Long Island Iced Tea Daquiri Vodka/gin tonic Greyhound Gin & ginger ale Elections are primarily about: The big issues Potholes What would be a better choice for young offenders? Prison The military Are we being let down by our media? Yes No