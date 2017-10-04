Lincoln Lagoon Dredging Delayed

There will be a slight delay in the dredging of the Lincoln Park Lagoon. Workers determined that the amount of sediment and sludge yet to be removed exceeds the amount of money already set aside to dredge it. The city council approved 420-thousand dollars in May and will reopen bids next week to complete the work. In the meantime workers will keep water out of the lagoon so that they don’t lose ground with the sediment refilling the already dredged areas. Work should still be completed on the dredging by November.