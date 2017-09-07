Lincoln Park Lagoon Gets Dredged

The dredging of the Lincoln Park Lagoon is underway for the first time in 40 years. Crews are busy draining the contaminated water, cleaning up litter, and then removing the several feet of sediment that has built up over the years. It’s likely that the soil underneath the lagoon is toxic and testing will be completed to find out just how bad it got. A new structure will be installed to help control the level of the water in the lagoon and new vegetation will be planted. The clean up comes after the city council approved 42-thousand dollars to the cause in May.