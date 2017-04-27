On-Line Dispute Leads to Shooting Update

A social media dispute led to a shots fired incident involving an AR-15. The incident occurred before midnight Monday near 49th street and 8th avenue. Police reports say that two opposing groups of people drove to that predetermined area, got out of their vehicles and began to fight. That’s when authorities allege that 19 year old John Parker used the weapon, firing on an occupied car belong to the rival group. A second defendant 18 year old James Spencer allegedly handed the rifle to Parker out of the trunk of the vehicle. No one was hit. Investigators found rifle shell casings in the road near the car after hearing the shooting. A person in the vehicle under fire also called 911. The suspects were arrested when they were pulled over for a separate offense. Parker and Spencer have a temporary bond of 100-thousand dollars. They are expected to face charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and are due back in court tomorrow.