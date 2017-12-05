Local Groups Lobby for Dreamers

Five local advocacy groups held a press conference yesterday to lobby for legislation protecting children who were brought to this country illegally. The Dreamers are now young adults who came here illegally through no fault of their own. In many cases they have known no other country. Under an Obama administration policy the Dreamers were protected from deportation if they followed strict regulations and requirements. However under the Trump administration that protection is set to end and Congress has made no progress in protecting the dreamers. Locally, CUSH, Forward Kenosha, LULAC Council #320, Racine Interfaith Coalition, and Voces (VOCHEZ) de la Frontera will send protesters to Washington to lobby House Speaker Paul Ryan to fix the DACA program. According to the National Immigration Law Center, 97 percent of the participants in the Dreamers program are either employed or enrolled in school.