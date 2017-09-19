Loss of State Aid Could Leave KUSD Budget Gap

Kenosha Unified might lose seven million dollars in state aid. That news comes as the state still has not passed a budget causing uncertainty for the district. The gap in the district’s budget might cause property taxes to rise as much as seven point four percent-a number that is still in it’s preliminary stages. However the district’s electors will consider the increase at KUSD’s annual meeting tonight at Indian Trail High School. It is set to begin at 6 PM, with the school board meeting at 7 PM in the same venue. In other district news this week, the annual third Friday count shows a drop in enrollment. There are 274 less students attending Unified Schools, the seventh consecutive year enrollment has decreased. 21, 655 students are enrolled in Kenosha Unified but that number could still change slightly. State aid the district receives is based on the number of students enrolled.