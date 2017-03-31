Low Turnout Expected Statewide On Tuesday

Up to 18 percent turnout is predicted for the Wisconsin state superintendent election on Tuesday. The state Elections Commission predicted Thursday that turnout will range between 13 percent and 18 percent. Incumbent Tony Evers is running for a third term against challenger Lowell Holtz. The average turnout in the past 11 spring elections with a statewide race was just over 19 percent. Only two of those featured a race for superintendent without a state Supreme Court race. In one, turnout was 17 percent and in the other it was just shy of 14 percent. Turnout in the February primary was just 5.9 percent.